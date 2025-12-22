Alikua Anamupatia Ma-Style Deadly Deadly! Recently ordained reverend and MARCY LINCOLN’s friend, FRANCY GRACE, wrecks MUHIA WA MWAINGI’s marriage as ex-wife spills the beans







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after Luciana Creative, the ex-wife of popular Kikuyu content creator, Muhia wa Mwaingi, made explosive allegations implicating recently ordained Reverend Francy Grace in the collapse of her marriage.

According to Luciana, her marriage began to crumble after she discovered what she described as inappropriate communication and secret interactions between her then-husband and Grace.

She claimed that Reverend Grace allegedly maintained constant and intimate contact with Muhia during their marriage, sending him ‘funny clips’ which Luciana allegedly came across after checking his phone.

Shockingly, Luciana revealed that Grace was once her close friend but behind the scenes, she had been meeting her husband for private escapades, a betrayal that has left many netizens stunned.

See photos of Grace the homewrecker and a close friend of Mary Lincoln, another controversial gospel figure.





