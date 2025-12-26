Nairobi Woman Rep ESTHER PASSARIS shuts down online critics telling her to “go back to India”







Friday, December 26, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has delivered a powerful clapback to online critics who told her to “go back to India.”

In a TikTok post shared on Friday, December 26th, 2025, Passaris firmly rejected the xenophobic remarks, making it clear that she belongs in Kenya and will not be intimidated.

Passaris explained that while she is Greek by heritage and Kenyan by citizenship, her identity is not defined by where her relatives live.

“Well, I’m Greek, not Indian. The fact that my sister lives in India doesn’t make me Indian… But even if I were Indian, it would be fine.”

“We are all from one original beginning,” she said, stressing that humanity transcends race and nationality.

Passaris revealed that such attacks often resurface whenever she shares personal family moments online.

This Christmas, her sister travelled from India to Kenya to reunite with their mother after several years - a joyful occasion that critics twisted into fuel for hate.

Passaris lamented that the negativity distracts from the true meaning of the festive season.

“Such comments are irrelevant,” she noted, urging Kenyans to focus instead on gratitude, family, and compassion.

She used the moment to highlight road safety, warning against reckless driving, overspeeding, and drunk driving during the holidays.

“Drive carefully and arrive alive,” she appealed, reminding Kenyans that safety is everyone’s responsibility.

