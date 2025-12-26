Nairobi Woman Rep ESTHER PASSARIS shuts down online critics telling her to “go back to India”

Friday, December 26, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has delivered a powerful clapback to online critics who told her to “go back to India.”
In a TikTok post shared on Friday, December 26th,
2025, Passaris firmly rejected the xenophobic remarks, making it clear that she
belongs in Kenya and will not be intimidated.
Passaris explained that while she is Greek by heritage and
Kenyan by citizenship, her identity is not defined by where her relatives live.
“Well, I’m Greek, not Indian. The fact that my sister lives
in India doesn’t make me Indian… But even if I were Indian, it would be fine.”
“We are all from one original beginning,” she said,
stressing that humanity transcends race and nationality.
Passaris revealed that such attacks often resurface whenever
she shares personal family moments online.
This Christmas, her sister travelled from India to Kenya to
reunite with their mother after several years - a joyful occasion that critics
twisted into fuel for hate.
Passaris lamented that the negativity distracts from the
true meaning of the festive season.
“Such comments are irrelevant,” she noted, urging Kenyans to
focus instead on gratitude, family, and compassion.
She used the moment to highlight road safety, warning
against reckless driving, overspeeding, and drunk driving during the holidays.
“Drive carefully and arrive alive,” she appealed, reminding
Kenyans that safety is everyone’s responsibility.
