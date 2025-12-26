MP OSCAR SUDI warms hearts after gifting mother of his late long-time employee a fully furnished 3-bedroom house (PHOTOs)







Friday, December 26, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has touched many hearts this festive season after fulfilling a promise he made ten months ago.

The legislator handed over a fully furnished three‑bedroom house to Peninah Manyara, fondly known as Mama Mungai, the mother of his late staff member.

Sudi explained that the gesture was born out of compassion after witnessing her grief earlier this year.

Mama Mungai’s son, a skilled IT professional working in one of Sudi’s Eldoret businesses, passed away in February, leaving his mother devastated and the family without its breadwinner.

“I saw the pain of a mother losing her breadwinner, and it touched my soul. I promised during the burial to buy her land and build a house for her and her children,” Sudi said.

On Friday, December 26th, he delivered on that promise, gifting her a new home in Lemook, Kapseret.

“Ten months down the line, today I delivered on my promise.”

“She’ll be moving from Langas to Lemook, where I’ll now call her my neighbour,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST