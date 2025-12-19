Mwizi wa Kasusu!! LADY publicly shames a city politician who refused to pay for her ‘services’ after enjoying himself







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A lady has publicly called out upcoming city politician, Edwin Kuria, who has declared interest in the Makadara Parliamentary seat, accusing him of refusing to pay her dues.

According to the disgruntled lady, Kuria allegedly sought her services, enjoyed himself, and later failed to honor the agreed payment.

Feeling aggrieved, she took the matter to TikTok, where she paraded his photo and shared her claims, leaving the politician embarrassed.

The post quickly gained attention online, drawing widespread reactions from social media users.

Many commenters mocked the politician, with some labeling him “Mwizi wa Kasusu”.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST