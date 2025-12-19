Drama as pregnant woman storms restaurant, catches husband cheating with another man (VIDEO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Drama erupted at a busy restaurant after a pregnant woman stormed in and caught her husband cheating, leaving patrons stunned.

In a video that has since gone viral, the visibly enraged woman is seen marching into the establishment and heading straight to a table where her husband was seated with a man believed to be his male lover.

Without hesitation, she confronted him, hurling insults before slapping him as shocked patrons watched the scene unfold.

The dramatic confrontation caused commotion inside the restaurant, with onlookers struggling to comprehend what was happening as the woman unleashed her fury.

Watch the video.

Cheating on your pregnant wife with a man is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/tbnOzmLSbe — Hood Wild (@hoodwild_) December 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST