MWABILI reduced to a beggar after losing his lucrative job, months after he was abducted for criticizing RUTO

Thursday, December
25, 2025 - Renowned social media commentator, Mwabili Mwagodi, is appealing for financial assistance from well-wishers
after losing his lucrative job.
Before his abduction in July this year, an incident linked
to his frequent criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, Mwabili
worked as a Manager at an exclusive beach resort at the Coast, where he earned
a six-figure salary.
However, his fortunes changed after the abduction, which was
carried out by state agents, leaving him jobless and struggling to rebuild his
life.
In a post shared on X, Dr. Branice Munyasa appealed to members of the public to support Mwabili financially, saying his situation has deteriorated and he now requires assistance to sustain himself.
