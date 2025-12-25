MWABILI reduced to a beggar after losing his lucrative job, months after he was abducted for criticizing RUTO







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Renowned social media commentator, Mwabili Mwagodi, is appealing for financial assistance from well-wishers after losing his lucrative job.

Before his abduction in July this year, an incident linked to his frequent criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, Mwabili worked as a Manager at an exclusive beach resort at the Coast, where he earned a six-figure salary.

However, his fortunes changed after the abduction, which was carried out by state agents, leaving him jobless and struggling to rebuild his life.

In a post shared on X, Dr. Branice Munyasa appealed to members of the public to support Mwabili financially, saying his situation has deteriorated and he now requires assistance to sustain himself.





