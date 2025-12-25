Kenyan Socialite HUDDAH MONROE slams Christians over Christmas and Eid double standards







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has once again sparked conversation with her unapologetic views on faith, festivities.

On Christmas Day, December 25th, 2025, Huddah took to Instagram to call out what she described as “double standards” among some Christians.

She noted how many Christians eagerly seek invitations to join Eid celebrations, yet vanish when it comes to Christmas.

“Christians during Eid they beg to be invited to celebrate, during Christmas they disappear into oblivion,” Huddah said.

Just days earlier, on December 22nd, Huddah declared 2025 the final year she would give anyone second chances.

“2025 was the last year of my life to give anyone a second chance. Even my own mother isn’t getting a second chance.”

“My siblings, too, if anyone messes up, I’ll cut them off for good! They’ll never ever see me again! I’m tired of all your nonsense,” Huddah said.

“My cut-off game has always been super strong; my own family members know this.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST