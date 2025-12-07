Mulot Mobile Banking Fraud Busted!!! Five suspects nabbed in DCI operation (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - In a swift crackdown on mobile banking fraud in Mulot, detectives launched a coordinated operation that led to the arrest of five suspects at the busy Mulot market.

The suspects, Daniel Njenga Njeri, Salome Chepngeno, Nelson Kipsang Langat, Erick Cheruiyot, and Geofrey Cheruiyot, are currently in custody and undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.

They face charges including conspiracy to defraud, engaging in organised crime, and acquisition of proceeds from crime, among others.

The operation highlights the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)’s ongoing commitment to tackling digital fraud and protecting Kenyans from cybercriminal activity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST