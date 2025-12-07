Notorious gold scammer KELVIN SONKO unveils his multi-million 2025 MayBach just months after his arrest over Ksh 79 million gold scam (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Kevin Otieno, better known as Kevo Sonko, has unveiled his pricey Maybach just months after detectives arrested him in connection with a gold fraud case involving a foreign investor.

According to investigators, Sonko and his associates are accused of luring a Canadian investor into what was described as a fraudulent transaction involving 250 kilograms of gold, resulting in a reported loss of USD 618,000 (approximately KSh 79 million).





He made a grand entrance at a friend’s birthday party, pulling up in the luxurious car and drawing plenty of attention.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST