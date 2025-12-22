MP PETER SALAYSA shares PHOTOs with a beautiful slay queen at ASAKE’s concert - Regrets not asking for her phone number!” Niko na uoga ya kuuliza number”







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, has sparked online reactions after sharing photos taken with a stunning slay queen during Nigerian superstar, Asake’s electrifying concert at Nyayo National Stadium.

In a candid and humorous post, the youthful legislator admitted that despite the magical moment and good vibes at the event, he failed to gather enough courage to ask for the lady’s phone number, a move he now deeply regrets.

“Nilifanya kosa kubwa sana,” Salaysa confessed, jokingly blaming the “gods of Wanga land” for his missed opportunity.

He went on to appeal to Kenyans, asking anyone who might know the lady to pass along his greetings.

The MP openly addressed a fear many people can relate to - the anxiety of asking for someone’s number during a first encounter.

According to Salaysa, the thought that she might insult him or turn him down completely froze him in the moment.

“The first impression huwa nikiuliza namba atanilaani ama akikataa nitasema nini?” he posed, admitting that fear and embarrassment often close many doors in life.

He described the incident as yet another “golden chance” that slipped away because of hesitation.

Check out his post.

