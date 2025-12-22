Mali Safi! GIDEO MOI’s beautiful wife ZAHRA MOI, was once a model - Check out this PHOTO during her prime in the 1990s!







Monday, December 22, 2025 - KANU chairman, Gideon Moi’s beautiful wife, Zahra Moi, first captured public attention in the 1990s as a model, famously gracing commercials for the popular Lady Gay lotion.

Her radiant presence made her one of the recognizable faces of the era, symbolizing elegance and charm.

After marrying into the Moi family, Zahra gracefully stepped away from the limelight.

Today, she maintains a low profile while actively engaging in business ventures and serving on various boards.

