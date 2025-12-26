Detectives arrest 6 Kamba men linked to highway robbery after ambushing a motorist and recover a toy pistol (PHOTOs)







Friday, December 26, 2025 - Six suspects have been apprehended by Law Enforcement Officers in connection with a highway robbery in Mbumbuni, in Mbooni East Sub-County.

The case is based on a report by a complainant who was travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani on board a Probox.

On reaching Sofia Shopping Centre in Muuani, they were ambushed by a group of people, some on a motorcycle while others lurked by the roadside.

The gang hit the front windscreen using a shaving machine while displaying a toy gun, causing the driver to pull over.

They were attacked and sustained head injuries before being robbed of their cash and other valuables.

In a swift response, police officers from Mbumbuni Police Station launched a manhunt that eventually resulted in the arrest of Richard Muthoka, Mwenda Mutuku, Alex Musembi, James Musembi, Kevin Kioko, and Dennis Mambo.

A search along a footpath leading to the house of two of the suspects led to the recovery of a handbag of the complainant.

Also recovered was a toy pistol from one of the suspects, Mwenda Mutuku.

The suspects are now in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST