Detectives arrest 6 Kamba men linked to highway robbery after ambushing a motorist and recover a toy pistol (PHOTOs)

Friday, December 26,
2025 - Six suspects have been apprehended by Law Enforcement Officers in
connection with a highway robbery in Mbumbuni, in Mbooni East Sub-County.
The case is based on a report by a complainant who was
travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani on board a Probox.
On reaching Sofia Shopping Centre in Muuani, they were
ambushed by a group of people, some on a motorcycle while others lurked by the
roadside.
The gang hit the front windscreen using a shaving machine
while displaying a toy gun, causing the driver to pull over.
They were attacked and sustained head injuries before being
robbed of their cash and other valuables.
In a swift response, police officers from Mbumbuni Police
Station launched a manhunt that eventually resulted in the arrest of Richard
Muthoka, Mwenda Mutuku, Alex Musembi, James Musembi, Kevin Kioko, and Dennis
Mambo.
A search along a footpath leading to the house of two of the
suspects led to the recovery of a handbag of the complainant.
Also recovered was a toy pistol from one of the suspects,
Mwenda Mutuku.
The suspects are now in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments