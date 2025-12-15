Motorists intervene after ECO Block Solutions CEO, KELVIN MUREIITHI, nearly caused an accident along a major highway while heavily intoxicated (VIDEOs)







Monday, December 15, 2025 - There was drama along a major highway after Kelvin Mureithi, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco Block Solutions, was cornered by motorists for driving while heavily intoxicated.

The drama began after Mureithi rammed into another vehicle, prompting the occupants to chase after him as he attempted to flee the scene.

Upon finally stopping him, they discovered that he was visibly drunk.

Videos circulating online show Mureithi staggering as the confrontation ensues.





When police officers arrived at the scene, he refused to switch on his vehicle, forcing officers to tow it away.

Mureithi runs a successful construction company and even won an industry award last year.

However, it seems alcoholism is taking a toll on him.

More of ECO Block Solutions CEO, KELVIN MUREIITHI pic.twitter.com/liNkzeCq3R — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST