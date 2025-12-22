Mother seeks justice after her daughter died during a stampede at ASAKE’s hyped Nyayo Stadium concert (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Grief has engulfed a family after a young female reveler lost her life following a tragic stampede at Nyayo National Stadium during a highly anticipated concert headlined by Nigerian music star, Asake.

According to preliminary reports, the fatal incident occurred when sections of the crowd breached security and forced their way into the venue, triggering chaos and a stampede that left several partygoers injured and one young woman dead.

The victim’s devastated mother has taken to social media to mourn her daughter and demand accountability over the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

“Karen why? What happened? Why her? I want justice for my child?” the grieving mother wrote in an emotional post that has since touched many Kenyans online.





