MOSIRIA offers Ksh 50,000 reward to anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest of these culprits







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has announced a Ksh 50,000 cash reward for credible information that will lead to the arrest of individuals stealing newly installed litter bins and scrap metal dealers purchasing them.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 28th, Mosiria said the County Government is determined to protect public property and hold offenders accountable.

“I am hereby offering a cash reward of Ksh 50,000 to anyone who will provide credible information leading to the identification and arrest of any scrap metal dealer buying these stolen litter bins, as well as the individuals stealing them.”

“Once the culprit is arrested, the informant will receive the reward,” he declared.

Mosiria noted that several litter bins recently installed in Nairobi estates had already been stolen and sold as scrap.

He condemned the theft, describing it as shameful and unacceptable.

“Residents requested for these litter bins, and as a County Government, we provided them to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility.”

“It is therefore unacceptable that the same facilities are now being stolen by people well known to us, while others remain silent and protect thieves,” he said.

The Chief Officer warned perpetrators that they will face the full force of the law.

“This is a final warning to all thieves and scrap metal dealers involved in this criminal activity. Your days are numbered,” he added.

The announcement comes weeks after Mosiria threatened to revoke licenses of private waste management companies found illegally dumping garbage at a previously closed site along Likoni Road, vowing to escalate enforcement and cancel licenses of offenders.

