DRAMA as detectives raid a graduation ceremony in Mombasa and arrest officials running a bogus institution that offers fake degrees (VIDEO)

Sunday, December 14,
2025 - A team of detectives from the DCI
Headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit (SCU), working jointly with
officers from the Commission
for University Education (CUE), on Saturday shut down an illegal
graduation ceremony at Victory
International Church in Changamwe, Mombasa County.
Acting on intelligence reports that an unaccredited
institution was conducting a graduation, the officers raided the venue and
found the ceremony already in progress before swiftly bringing it to a halt.
The event had been organised by Menorah Training Institute
in collaboration with Dominion
Mission Theological University Global, a Ghana-based
institution.
However, when questioned, the organisers and officials
failed to produce the mandatory
accreditation documents from CUE.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Menorah Training Institute is only
registered with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority
(TVETA) to offer courses up
to diploma level.
Despite this limitation, the graduation list showed glaring
irregularities.
Investigators established that five individuals were listed to graduate
with master’s degrees, while 17
others were to receive degree certificates, qualifications the
institution is neither licensed nor authorised to award.
Following the findings, several officials were arrested,
including Daniel Dela
(President), John Kibet, Philomena Milano, and Ann Ogola
Owiti (board
members), alongside Jason Oduor and Michael
Ochieng.
All are currently in custody pending processing and
arraignment.
As investigations continue, authorities have urged Kenyans
to verify the
accreditation status of institutions before enrolling, warning
that shortcuts in education often lead to costly consequences.
