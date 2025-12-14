DRAMA as detectives raid a graduation ceremony in Mombasa and arrest officials running a bogus institution that offers fake degrees (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - A team of detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit (SCU), working jointly with officers from the Commission for University Education (CUE), on Saturday shut down an illegal graduation ceremony at Victory International Church in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

Acting on intelligence reports that an unaccredited institution was conducting a graduation, the officers raided the venue and found the ceremony already in progress before swiftly bringing it to a halt.

The event had been organised by Menorah Training Institute in collaboration with Dominion Mission Theological University Global, a Ghana-based institution.

However, when questioned, the organisers and officials failed to produce the mandatory accreditation documents from CUE.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Menorah Training Institute is only registered with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) to offer courses up to diploma level.

Despite this limitation, the graduation list showed glaring irregularities.

Investigators established that five individuals were listed to graduate with master’s degrees, while 17 others were to receive degree certificates, qualifications the institution is neither licensed nor authorised to award.

Following the findings, several officials were arrested, including Daniel Dela (President), John Kibet, Philomena Milano, and Ann Ogola Owiti (board members), alongside Jason Oduor and Michael Ochieng.

All are currently in custody pending processing and arraignment.

As investigations continue, authorities have urged Kenyans to verify the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling, warning that shortcuts in education often lead to costly consequences.

