Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR explains why ODM needs to enter a pre election coalition with RUTO’s UDA ahead of 2027 elections







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Mombasa Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, has urged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to consider a strategic alliance with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 29th, Nassir, who also serves as ODM Deputy Party Leader, said leadership requires making pragmatic choices guided by a sober reading of the political terrain.

He emphasized that his proposal stems from an evaluation of the balance of forces and the need to safeguard ODM’s long‑term interests.

“I am calling on my colleagues within ODM to consider formalizing a pre‑election coalition with UDA in good faith ahead of the 2027 elections.”

“This position is informed by a sober assessment of the political terrain, the balance of forces, and the pathways available to protect our interests and advance our agenda,” Nassir stated.

The Governor argued that politics is about choices, stressing that ODM must prioritize strategy over slogans.

He added that leadership demands courage and discipline to act in the long‑term interest of both the party and the people.

“We must choose engagement over perpetual confrontation, strategy over sentiment, and outcomes over slogans.”

“We would rather work with partners who have demonstrated respect and tolerance than align with those who have consistently shown contempt and discrimination,” he said.

Nassir’s remarks came a day after President William Ruto, speaking in Suna East, Migori County, urged ODM to unite and prepare to be part of the next Government.

Ruto pledged to meet ODM leaders to chart a joint path forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST