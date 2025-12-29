Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR explains why ODM needs to enter a pre election coalition with RUTO’s UDA ahead of 2027 elections

Monday, December 29,
2025 - Mombasa Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, has urged the Orange
Democratic Movement (ODM) to consider a strategic alliance with President
William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General
Elections.
In a statement issued on Monday, December 29th,
Nassir, who also serves as ODM Deputy Party Leader, said leadership requires
making pragmatic choices guided by a sober reading of the political terrain.
He emphasized that his proposal stems from an evaluation of
the balance of forces and the need to safeguard ODM’s long‑term interests.
“I am calling on my colleagues within ODM to consider
formalizing a pre‑election coalition with UDA in good faith ahead of the 2027
elections.”
“This position is informed by a sober assessment of the
political terrain, the balance of forces, and the pathways available to protect
our interests and advance our agenda,” Nassir stated.
The Governor argued that politics is about choices,
stressing that ODM must prioritize strategy over slogans.
He added that leadership demands courage and discipline to
act in the long‑term interest of both the party and the people.
“We must choose engagement over perpetual confrontation,
strategy over sentiment, and outcomes over slogans.”
“We would rather work with partners who have demonstrated
respect and tolerance than align with those who have consistently shown
contempt and discrimination,” he said.
Nassir’s remarks came a day after President William Ruto,
speaking in Suna East, Migori County, urged ODM to unite and prepare to be part
of the next Government.
Ruto pledged to meet ODM leaders to chart a joint path
forward.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
