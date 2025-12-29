Presidential aspirant DAVID MARAGA blasts ‘shameless’ MUDAVADI over proposal to amend constitution, warns it’s a plot to extend RUTO’s presidential term







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has alleged that the renewed push to amend Kenya’s Constitution is a covert attempt to extend President William Ruto’s tenure beyond the current limit.

In a statement on Monday, December 29th, Maraga claimed Government officials are pushing for a referendum under the guise of a “constitutional moment,” but the real objective is to alter presidential term limits.

“The sanctity of our supreme law is once again under threat by the Ruto regime and its faithful handlers. Kenyans, be warned.”

“The prime object of the regime’s current drive to amend the Constitution is to extend Ruto’s presidential term. The other proposals are camouflages,” he said.

Maraga, who has declared interest in the 2027 presidency, criticized Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s proposal for a referendum, describing it as a “shameless disregard” for the Constitution.

He argued that Kenya faces an implementation crisis rather than a constitutional one, citing failures such as the two‑thirds gender rule, adequate funding for the Judiciary, and protection of the Bill of Rights.

The former CJ emphasized that Kenyans do not want another a referendum but rather full enforcement of the 2010 Constitution.

He announced the launch of the Ukatiba Movement, which he will lead, dedicated to defending the current constitutional framework.

“Our mission is to protect Kenyans from being burdened with the costs of a bloated, illegal bureaucracy and to ensure that power remains with the people,” he stated.

His remarks came days after Mudavadi warned of a looming legal crisis due to the lapsed deadline for electoral boundary reviews.

Mudavadi argued that a referendum alongside the 2027 polls is a legal necessity to harmonize laws and safeguard the election’s legitimacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST