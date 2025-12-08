Missing Uasin Gishu LADY found dumped in Kilgoris after being kidnapped by unknown individuals riding in a Probox







Monday, December 8, 2025 - Uasin Gishu businesswoman, Doreen Jepkemboi, who was earlier reported missing after allegedly being kidnapped by unknown individuals using a Probox, has been found dumped in Kilgoris, Narok County, the Kilgoris OCPD has confirmed.

Doreen, who was reportedly heading to purchase maize at Jua Kali in Eldoret before she vanished, was discovered physically assaulted and unconscious, and is currently fighting for her life at Kilgoris Sub-County Hospital.

Detectives in Eldoret had earlier traced the signal from Doreen’s phone, which showed its last active location in Kakamega at 4 a.m., before it was switched off.

Police officers at Kilgoris Police Station are the ones who rescued her and rushed her to hospital before contacting her father, Philip Tenai, who then informed officers at Sugoi Police Station in Uasin Gishu County.

A police officer identified as Symon Kapchanga from Sugoi Police Station is now handling the case, as Kilgoris authorities make arrangements to have Doreen transferred home once she stabilizes.

Preliminary reports indicate that the kidnappers robbed Doreen of an unknown amount of money, her mobile phone, and other personal items.

Doreen’s disappearance went public after her cousin, Daisy Jeruu Tenai, raised the alarm on social media.

Daisy, who hails from Koyo village in Aldai, Nandi County, shared that her cousin had sent a distress message stating she had been kidnapped by unknown people.

Before vanishing, Doreen had boarded a Probox vehicle at Marura, heading toward Jua Kali, but upon arrival, the vehicle allegedly refused to stop.

Shocked and panicked, she managed to send a WhatsApp message to a friend, revealing she had been abducted.

The friend immediately alerted her family, who then reported the matter at Ainabtich Police Station.

Police investigations are ongoing.

