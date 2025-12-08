My dress my choice? Kenyan LADY blasts women who dictate how househelps dress when the husband is in the house!







Monday, December 08, 2025 - Many women confidently embrace the slogan “my dress, my choice,” celebrating freedom of expression and personal style.

However, a subtle double standard often emerges when that same freedom is exercised by their househelp in the presence of their husbands.

What was previously seen as harmless self-expression suddenly becomes labeled as “indecent dressing.”

Yvonne Kyalo has aptly captured this familiar truth in a viral tweet: “Women pretend they don't know what indecent dressing is until their house maid wears one in front of their husband.”





