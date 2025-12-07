“Mine Forever!” Popular gospel singer gushes over his voluptuous wife on wedding anniversary and netizens can’t stop talking (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 07, 2025 - Popular gospel singer, Victor Thompson, has set social media abuzz while celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Henny Thompson.

The couple exchanged sweet words on Instagram, where Henny posted loved‑up photos captioned, “I will always be yours Mr Victor Thompson. Forever is just a start ❤️❤️❤️.”

Victor quickly replied, “I know, mine forever!”

While fans admired the couple’s romantic bond, it was Henny’s enviable curves in the anniversary photos that sparked lively chatter online, adding extra buzz to their heartfelt celebration.

