MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU MBUVI, shuts down man offering to marry her after her sister’s viral assault case - "I closed that chapter"







Monday, December 01, 2025 - Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has dismissed online marriage proposals after her sister’s assault case went viral.

The mother of two says marriage is no longer a priority, choosing instead to focus on building her empire and raising her daughters.

This comes after a viral video recently showed her dad confronting his son‑in‑law for allegedly assaulting her sister, Salma.

In the clip, Sonko questioned why a man he fully supports by covering rent, food, and other expenses, would repeatedly harm his daughter.

“If I hit you, how would you feel? And this is not the first time,” Sonko is heard saying, as the man apologises.

The incident also drew attention to Saumu, with fans flocking to her TikTok page and jokingly proposing marriage.

However, Saumu did not entertain the suggestions.

“I left that group a long time ago - unless a miracle happens. I’m busy building my own empire,” she responded.

To another admirer promising her a car, she replied: “Look for someone else - I closed that chapter.”

Saumu has two daughters - one with entrepreneur Ben Gatu and another with former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Both relationships ended amid allegations of abuse.

“I don’t regret anything as long as I have my children. They are my happiness,” she said in a past interview, crediting her parents, especially her father Sonko, as her strongest pillars of support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST