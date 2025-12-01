U.S unveils several incentives, including a $1,000 exit bonus, for Kenyans without proper documentation to self-deport







Monday, December 01, 2025 - Kenyans living in the United States without proper documentation now have a new option to return home voluntarily, with the U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirming that civil fines will be cleared for those who self-deport.

The self-deportation initiative was first announced in March 2025 by President Donald Trump, sparking skepticism among critics who viewed the move as punitive.

However, recent updates on the DHS portal outline a structured pathway designed to make voluntary departure more appealing.

Through a dedicated app, immigrants are required to submit personal details including their full name, current address and a recent photograph.

Once registered, participants gain access to several benefits.

Among them is a USD 1,000 exit bonus - about Ksh129, 000 at the current exchange rate - paid upon completion of departure.

The U.S Government will also cover travel costs, including airfare and related transportation, ensuring migrants return home without financial strain.

Another incentive is exemption from civil fines linked to overstaying.

Registered users are temporarily shielded from enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), allowing them to plan their exit without fear of detention.

The program emphasizes accountability, enabling individuals to conclude personal, professional, and educational commitments before leaving.

Importantly, voluntary departure preserves the possibility of legally re-entering the U.S in the future.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the measure could save taxpayers up to 70 percent, noting that it costs an average of USD 17,000 (Ksh2.1 million) to arrest, detain, and deport an immigrant.

Since January, ICE has deported hundreds of non-citizens via commercial flights, though exact figures remain unclear.

In August, Kenyan Samuel Kangethe went viral after revealing that he self-deported, citing fears of Trump’s tougher immigration laws.

