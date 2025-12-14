MIKE SONKO responds to claims that his new political party is a project to split votes in favor of President RUTO in 2027 elections







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed claims that his newly registered political outfit, the National Economic Development Party (NEDP), is a project designed to split votes in certain regions.

Days after the party’s approval, Sonko defended his move, insisting that NEDP was created to advance his political ambitions rather than to undermine other formations.

“Those who say I’m being used need to stop. I’ve mentioned this before, and I’ll mention it again.”

“I’m a Kenyan, and it is my democratic right to set up a political party,” he said.

He added, “I have a constitutional right to have a political party. I want to respect all leaders, but this is not right.”

Sonko received the party’s certificate of registration on Tuesday, December 9th, at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) in Westlands, Nairobi, a move seen as signalling his political comeback.

However, the launch of NEDP has stirred debate, with critics likening it to other small parties accused of fragmenting votes.

Comparisons were drawn to Moses Kuria’s Chama cha Kazi, which contested the Mbeere North by-election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua previously alleged that Kuria’s party was used to divide Mount Kenya votes, weakening Democratic Party candidate, Newton Kariuki, claims Kuria denied.

Sonko, without naming individuals, warned against dismissing new parties.

“When you think your party is better than everyone else’s, that is not democracy.”

“In fact, you are ruining your own chances.”

“We know where the votes are, and we are standing with our own people,” he said.

Following its clearance, NEDP is now authorised to field candidates nationwide.

