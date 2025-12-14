“I had mechi with CYRUS JIRONGO and he gave me 30K” - LADY confesses about her good moments with the late politician at his Kilimani secret hideout







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Following the sudden death of former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, in a tragic road accident, claims about his private life have begun circulating on social media.

According to posts shared by city slay queens online, the late politician had a secret apartment in Kilimani, where he is said to have met different women for private escapades.

One lady has come forward claiming that she met Jirongo in 2018 at the alleged Kilimani hideout, where they spent time together and that he later gave her Ksh 30,000.

Check out her post.

