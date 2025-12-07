Media Personality JANET MBUGUA urges parents to keep up, reveals how Gen Alpha is already running the internet







Sunday, December 07, 2025 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has sounded the alarm on Gen Alpha’s rapid influence online, urging parents to stay connected and guide their children through fast‑moving digital spaces.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, December 7th, 2025, Janet said the realization struck her when she saw how quickly new terms spread across platforms.

“If ‘sigma’ is now a personality type, then clearly Gen Alpha is running the internet!” she remarked.

Her biggest question, however, is who is guiding these young digital natives as they navigate spaces that have become their main playground.

“But if the internet is their playground, who is guiding the play space?” she asked.

Janet described the online world Gen Alpha consumes as a mix of brilliance and chaos.

“Some of it is brilliant, some of it is pure brain rot, and most of it moves faster than adults can decode,” she observed.

She urged adults to ask questions rather than assume they understand slang, stressing that curiosity prevents confusion.

Monitoring what young people watch and echo online, she added, is equally important, as trends shift rapidly.

Janet also encouraged steering children toward healthier content and using filters or controls when necessary, especially on platforms that prove difficult to manage.





