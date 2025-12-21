Media Personality JANET MBUGUA opens up on challenges of maintaining friendships and why good friends sometimes fall apart







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Media personality Janet Mbugua has shared candid reflections on the complexities of friendships, explaining why even strong bonds can sometimes break down.

In post on Instagram on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, she highlighted ghosting as a growing issue, not only in romantic relationships but also among friends.

According to the mother of two, some people misinterpret calm and peace in a friendship as a sign that something is wrong, leading them to pull away unnecessarily.

She emphasized that stability should be embraced, not feared.

“Good friendships take work. Honesty, grace, and the willingness to say the uncomfortable thing without turning it into drama,” she said.

Janet also underscored the importance of personal growth in sustaining healthy connections.

She believes individuals must heal and work on themselves to avoid projecting unresolved issues onto others.

“I’ve learned that being a good friend also means doing your own healing, so that you show up with love, not projection,” she explained.

With the festive season underway, Janet encouraged people to be mindful of their energy levels and communicate openly when feeling overwhelmed.

She suggested that it’s okay to say, “I’m a bit stretched right now, but I still care,” as a way of maintaining bonds without creating distance.

She admitted she is still learning these lessons herself, describing her journey as a work in progress, with a genuine desire to become a better friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST