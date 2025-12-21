Kenyan singer WENDY KIMANI opens up on culture shock in marriage to Dutch Husband - “Wazungu are very different”







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Kenyan songstress, Wendy Kimani, has revealed the cultural surprises she encountered after settling into marriage with her Dutch husband.

Speaking in an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Wendy shared that marriage quickly exposed the differences between African and Western household roles, especially in parenting and daily routines.

“Unajua wazungu are very different, you know, hawana mambo mingi,” she said, noting that her expectations had to shift once she embraced life with her partner.

One of the biggest adjustments was her husband’s ease in the kitchen.

“So wazungu wanapenda kukua kwa kitchen.”

“Bwana yangu anapenda sana kupika,” Wendy explained, adding that she had to learn to relax and allow him to take charge.

Beyond cooking, her husband also takes an active role in parenting.

Wendy described how he wakes up to care for their child, dresses them, and even takes them out for lunch - challenging the traditional notion that mothers handle such duties alone.

She recalled a moment when she tried disciplining their child “the African way,” only for her husband to express discomfort.

Since then, she has embraced a more balanced approach, letting parenting unfold naturally.

Even in the kitchen, Wendy admits her role has changed.

“Saa zingine akipika ananiambia nipee space kidogo, enda ukae,” she said with a chuckle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST