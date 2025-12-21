Kenyan singer WENDY KIMANI opens up on culture shock in marriage to Dutch Husband - “Wazungu are very different”

Sunday, December 21,
2025 - Kenyan songstress, Wendy Kimani, has revealed the cultural surprises
she encountered after settling into marriage with her Dutch husband.
Speaking in an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Wendy shared
that marriage quickly exposed the differences between African and Western
household roles, especially in parenting and daily routines.
“Unajua wazungu are very different, you know, hawana
mambo mingi,” she said, noting that her expectations had to shift once she
embraced life with her partner.
One of the biggest adjustments was her husband’s ease in the
kitchen.
“So wazungu wanapenda kukua kwa kitchen.”
“Bwana yangu anapenda sana kupika,” Wendy explained,
adding that she had to learn to relax and allow him to take charge.
Beyond cooking, her husband also takes an active role in
parenting.
Wendy described how he wakes up to care for their child,
dresses them, and even takes them out for lunch - challenging the traditional
notion that mothers handle such duties alone.
She recalled a moment when she tried disciplining their
child “the African way,” only for her husband to express discomfort.
Since then, she has embraced a more balanced approach,
letting parenting unfold naturally.
Even in the kitchen, Wendy admits her role has changed.
“Saa zingine akipika ananiambia nipee space kidogo, enda
ukae,” she said with a chuckle.
