Media Personality GRACE MSALAME opens up on losing over 3,000 followers on Instagram for sharing God’s word







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Media personality, Grace Msalame, has revealed the personal cost of openly sharing her faith.

Speaking during an interview with Woman Without Limits on Saturday, December 28th, 2025, she disclosed that she has lost more than 3,000 Instagram followers this year for consistently posting about God.

Reflecting on her journey from mainstream media to social media influence and brand partnerships, Grace said she has come to realize her platform was never about fame but about serving a higher purpose.

“What God has shown me is that the platform He gave me from a very young age was meant to be for Him,” she explained.

Drawing inspiration from the Prophet Jeremiah, she noted that even in moments of exhaustion and doubt, she feels compelled to keep speaking about her faith.

“Jeremiah said even when he was tired and people were not listening, there was a fire in his bones and he couldn’t keep quiet.”

“I believe that’s what God gave me this platform for,” she shared.

She admitted that publicly expressing her faith was initially difficult, especially given her past and the public’s familiarity with her personal life.

“People have seen me in clubs, seen me have children out of wedlock, and now here I am talking about God,” she reflected.

However, she believes her experiences have given her empathy and the ability to connect with others without judgment.

“When people tell me about their challenges - abortion, divorce - I understand. God comforts us so that we can also comfort others,” she said.

Despite losing thousands of followers, Grace remains unshaken.

“Nothing can replace Jesus in your life, and nothing should,” she affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST