AKOTHEE reveals why her hyped marriage with ‘Omosh’ collapsed 3 weeks after their lavish wedding - “He never disclosed to me that he was…..”







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Esther Akoth, better known as Akothee, has spoken candidly about the collapse of her short‑lived marriage to Swiss national, Dennis Schweizer, popularly nicknamed "Omosh."

The couple tied the knot in a glamorous white wedding on April 10th, 2023, an event attended by politicians and celebrities.

For many, it seemed the 43‑year‑old mother of five had finally found her “happily ever after.”

Yet, just weeks later, Akothee confirmed the union had ended, revealing the marriage lasted barely three weeks.

According to Akothee, the relationship broke down due to lack of transparency.

She disclosed that Schweizer had concealed his struggles with bipolar disorder until after the wedding.

“It’s just that he never disclosed to me that he was bipolar, so I left because I couldn’t keep up with the outbursts.”

“I was losing myself and had to pick myself up every time he lost it,” she explained.

The singer emphasized that secrecy was more damaging than the condition itself, saying she could not build a life on a foundation of lies.

On social media, she described the experience as a “big wedding, small marriage,” likening it to chewing gum that had lost its flavor.

“Akoth, I have suffered. Kama hii haikunivunja basi hamna lolote duniani laweza nitisha. For those who didn't know, I fell into this trap. I thought he was genuine, but probably he was,” she reflected.

Despite the public embarrassment, she remains firm in her decision, noting that her well‑being came first.

“I pray that none of my children ever fall in such a situation. Imagine the whole world watching such a beautiful wedding, only for it to last 3 weeks,” she reflected.

