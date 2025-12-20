Media personality BETTY KYALLO sets the record straight on pregnancy amid claims her baby bump PHOTOs were AI generated







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Betty Kyallo, has officially revealed that she is expecting a child with her Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie Jones.

The announcement, made on December 19th, 2025, quickly lit up social media, sparking both celebration and speculation across the entertainment scene.

While fans flooded her platforms with congratulatory messages, a wave of online scepticism emerged, with some questioning whether her maternity pics were artificially generated.

Betty addressed the chatter head‑on during her Friday night show on TV47 while hosting legendary rapper and event organizer, Muthoni the Drummer Queen (MDQ), who surprised her with a bouquet to mark the milestone.

Visibly touched, Betty thanked MDQ for the “thoughtful” gesture, before turning to the rumours.

“You know, today there are new viewers because they were like, ‘Oh, is that AI?’” she said firmly, clarifying that her pregnancy is very real.

The speculation began after Betty shared striking maternity portraits on social media flaunting her growing baby bump alongside Charlie Jones, underscoring the couple’s intimate bond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST