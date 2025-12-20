DRAMA in Eldoret as a thief returns stolen household items after the owner used witchcraft to recover them (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Eldoret after a suspected thief was forced to return household items he had stolen, following claims that the owner sought the help of a witchdoctor to recover the items.

According to eyewitnesses, the bizarre incident played out in broad daylight, drawing the attention of shocked residents.

In a video circulating online, the suspect, a middle-aged man, is seen walking along the streets while carrying the stolen household items as members of the public trail closely behind him.

Sources claim the owner of the stolen items, having lost hope of recovering them through conventional means, allegedly turned to witchcraft.

Onlookers can be heard murmuring in disbelief in the video, as the suspect made his way through the streets carrying the stolen items.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAIY POST