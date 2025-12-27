MARTHA KARUA reveals CYRUS JIRONGO had concerns about his safety before his tragic death in road accident







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has disclosed that former Cabinet Minister and Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, had expressed concerns about his personal safety in the months leading up to his death.

Speaking during Jirongo’s farewell ceremony on Saturday, December 27th, Karua said the late politician had been working on measures to reinforce his security.

“Cyrus had concerns about his safety, and he was actually making arrangements to better secure himself. The accident came before that time.”

“These questions will linger, but for now, we stand by the family and say farewell to a person who had a large heart,” she stated.

Karua described Jirongo as a long-time friend and colleague committed to the well-being of the country.

She revealed that he had intended to collaborate with her politically, a plan she vowed to continue despite his passing.

Jirongo died on December 13th in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway after his vehicle collided head-on with a 65-seater bus.

His death has sparked controversy, with questions raised over whether it was accidental or premeditated.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the incident.

