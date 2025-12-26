He forgave her! ANN NGESA shares a PHOTO spending quality time with her husband, weeks after journalist FESTUS AMIMO died as they were having ‘mechi’ in CBD hotel







Friday, December 26, 2025 - Colleta Ann Ngesa, the woman who came into the public spotlight a few weeks ago following the sudden death of veteran journalist, Festus Amimo, at a hotel in Nairobi’s CBD, has once again stirred conversation online after sharing a new family photo.

Ann was thrust into controversy after reports emerged that she had been in the company of Amimo moments before he collapsed and died while they were spending time together at the hotel.

The incident sparked heated online debate, especially after it was revealed that Ann was married.

Many social media users had speculated that the scandal would strain her marriage.

However, contrary to expectations, Ann and her husband appear to have remained united.

In a recent post, she shared a photo of herself enjoying quality time with her husband and their children.

The photo immediately attracted attention online, with netizens expressing mixed reactions.

For now, Ann seems focused on her family and moving forward.

