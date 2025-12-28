“Marriage is an achievement” - LADY celebrates as she shares how she remarried one year after losing her husband







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A viral post by a lady identified as Temmy has ignited conversations online after she reflected on a remarkable turnaround in her love life.

“I was a widow last year Christmas,” she wrote, revealing that just a year later she is “celebrating this year Christmas as a married woman.”

Expressing gratitude for love rediscovered, she added, “It feels good to be loved and to love,” and vowed, “As long as I live on earth, I want to do right by you my love.”

Adding: “Marriage is an achievement”

While many netizens applauded her, reminding critics that marriage vows are “till death do us part,” others felt she moved on too quickly.





The Kenyan DAILY POST