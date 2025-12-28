Former Royal Media Services intern, DERRICK OMANGA’s night out at Thika Road’s Al Capone Lounge ends up in tragedy after he was found murdered and his body dumped at the City Mortuary







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A grieving family in Mwihoko, Kiambu County, is crying out for justice after their beloved son, Derrick Omanga Tom (25), a bright former Royal Media Services intern, was cruelly taken from them.

Derrick was last seen alive at Al Capone Joint along Thika Road, enjoying a night out with a woman.

Tragedy struck shortly afterwards, leaving his family shattered.

According to reports, the woman later admitted feeling uneasy and leaving him alone with a stranger, a man who may hold the key to unraveling the circumstances behind Derrick’s senseless death.

In an emotional statement, Derrick’s father alleged shocking police misconduct, claiming that officers attempted to hide the truth.

The family had reported Derrick missing at Kasarani Police Station on December 5th, 2025, only to later discover that police had quietly recovered his body and taken it to City Mortuary without informing his devastated parents.

A postmortem revealed the unbearable truth: Derrick was strangled to death.

According to Derrick’s father, the woman accompanying him that night was reportedly arrested and later released without explanation.

She has since declined to name the stranger who joined them at Al Capone, a crucial lead that could help solve the case.

“Derrick deserved to live, to chase his dreams, to come home to his family,” said the heartbroken father, as he calls on authorities to ensure that justice is served.

