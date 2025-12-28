Two Kenyan LADIES cause a fracas on a Qatar Airways flight after trading insults - They nearly got into a fight (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Passengers aboard a Qatar Airways flight were treated to unexpected drama after two Kenyan ladies erupted into a heated verbal exchange that nearly escalated into a physical fight.

Although it remains unclear what sparked the confrontation, a video shared online shows the two women furiously hurling insults at each other as stunned passengers watched in disbelief.

At one point, one of the ladies is heard angrily shouting, “Unanitukana na mamangu!” as the tense showdown intensifies, with both appearing ready to lunge at each other before nearby passengers intervened to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

Cabin crew had to calm the pair as the plane took off.

Watch the video>>>

