Man who murdered Kirinyaga MCA’s daughter arrested after being on the run for over a year - He had settled along Kenya-Uganda border and found a job (PHOTO)







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Detectives from the Homicide Unit, working jointly with officers from Kisii South and Busia, have arrested Ken Kimanthi Gichunuku, alias “Sultan,” who had been on the run over the brutal murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri, the daughter of nominated Kirinyaga MCA, Lucy Njeri.

Nyakio’s lifeless body was discovered on October 14th, 2024, inside Blessings Building in Biafra Estate, Thika town, sparking a nationwide manhunt for the prime suspect.

Following the killing, Gichunuku went underground in an attempt to evade arrest.

However, sustained investigations and forensic leads eventually closed in on him.

Detectives tracked him to Busia town near the Kenya-Uganda border, where he had been hiding in plain sight while working at a cereal distribution shop.

The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing processing.

He is expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

Photo of the suspect: Ken Kimanthi Gichunuku alias “Sultan.”





Photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST