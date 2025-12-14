Man who murdered Kirinyaga MCA’s daughter arrested after being on the run for over a year - He had settled along Kenya-Uganda border and found a job (PHOTO)

Sunday, December 14,
2025 - Detectives from the Homicide Unit, working jointly with officers
from Kisii South and Busia, have arrested Ken Kimanthi Gichunuku,
alias “Sultan,”
who had been on the run over the brutal murder of Seth
Nyakio Njeri, the daughter of nominated Kirinyaga MCA, Lucy
Njeri.
Nyakio’s lifeless body was discovered on October
14th, 2024,
inside Blessings
Building in Biafra Estate, Thika town, sparking a nationwide
manhunt for the prime suspect.
Following the killing, Gichunuku went underground in an
attempt to evade arrest.
However, sustained investigations and forensic leads
eventually closed in on him.
Detectives tracked him to Busia town near the
Kenya-Uganda
border, where he had been hiding in plain sight while
working at a cereal distribution shop.
The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing
processing.
He is expected to be arraigned in court
as investigations continue.
Photo of the suspect: Ken Kimanthi Gichunuku alias “Sultan.”
Photos of the deceased lady.
