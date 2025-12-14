KARMA! JIRONGO’s Mercedes Benz that claimed his life hit a boda boda rider 5 years ago while he was driving under the influence of alcohol (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Fresh claims have surfaced online following the death of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo, linking the same Mercedes Benz involved in his fatal crash to a hit-and-run incident that occurred about five years ago.

According to information shared by a concerned Kenyan with activist Boniface Mwangi at the time, Jirongo hit a boda boda rider and a pillion passenger while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The rider suffered serious injuries.

Despite the matter being reported to the police, no action was taken.

The incident quietly faded from public attention.

Following Jirongo’s sudden death in a road accident on Saturday, netizens have noted that he was driving the same Mercedes Benz at the time of the crash.

