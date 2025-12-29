Man surrenders to the police after killing his wife, a Bishop’s daughter, in Kakamega - He hacked her with a mattock (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A man in Emusonga village, Kakamega County, has surrendered to the police after hacking his wife, identified as 30-year-old Diana Ngala, to death during a domestic altercation on Christmas Day.

According to police, the suspect confessed that a quarrel with his wife, who is the daughter of Apostle Bishop Ngala of Destiny Reconciliation Church, Kakamega, escalated into a physical confrontation, during which he reportedly picked up a mattock and fatally struck her.

After the incident, the man is said to have walked to a nearby police station, where he surrendered and confessed to the killing.

He later led police officers to the scene, where the body was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut to the head.

The suspected murder weapon, a mattock, was recovered and preserved as an exhibit.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST