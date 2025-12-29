A 26-year-old BEN 10 surrenders to the police after killing his 42-year-old MUMAMA in Naivasha after heavy drinking (PHOTO)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Police in Naivasha are holding a 26-year-old medical intern from Naivasha Sub-County Hospital after he allegedly killed his 42-year-old lover during a domestic altercation at Kabati Estate.

The suspect is reported to have surrendered to authorities shortly after the incident, which occurred in the early hours following a night of festive celebrations.

The victim, identified as Susan Wanjiru, a mother of two, was found dead inside her house.

Witnesses say the couple, who had been living together for several months, frequently quarreled when intoxicated.

A friend, Peter Kuria, said the pair had been drinking at a local bar before returning home, where another dispute allegedly turned violent.

“Neighbours were woken by screams and rushed to the house, only to find the woman lying on the floor covered in blood,” Kuria told the media.

Naivasha DCIO, Isaac Kiama, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect confessed to killing his partner following a domestic disagreement.

He added that preliminary observations showed bruises on the victim’s head and possible signs of strangulation.

“We are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death,” Kiama said, noting that the suspect is expected to appear before the Naivasha Law Courts today, December 29th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST