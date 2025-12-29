SHOCK as AKOTHEE reveals ex-husband, OMOSH, had a mental disorder - “I found out after our expensive wedding"

Monday, December 29, 2025 - Renowned musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has opened up about the real reason behind her divorce from her ex-husband, “Omosh.”
According
to Akothee, her ex-husband failed to disclose his bipolar disorder, which she says ultimately led to the breakdown
of their marriage.
“For
those who didn't know, I fell into this trap. I thought he was genuine, but he
never disclosed to me that he was bipolar. I left because I couldn’t keep up
with the outbursts. I was losing myself and had to pick myself up every time he
lost it,” Akothee explained in a heartfelt post.
The
singer added that she chose peace of
mind after realizing the extent of the dishonesty.
“What
I, Esther Akoth Kokeyo, don’t accept in a relationship is dishonesty. He never
told me he had been battling mental health issues since birth. When I found out
on my own, I felt betrayed and couldn’t carry on with the marriage,” she
stated.
Read her full post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments