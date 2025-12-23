Man shocks the internet after cheating on his beautiful slay queen wife with their ‘Kienyeji” househelp (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a woman exposed her husband for having an affair with their househelp, sparking reactions among social media users.
According to the wife, she had traveled abroad to give
birth, only to return and discover that her husband had been romantically
involved with their “kienyeji” househelp, who is reportedly now
pregnant.
Photos of the glamorous wife and the househelp circulated
online, prompting netizens to compare the two.
Many expressed disbelief, questioning how a man could cheat
on such a beautiful wife with a “kienyeji” lady.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments