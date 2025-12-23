ANAGONGEWA! Heartbroken Kenyan man who works abroad accuses JOHN KARICHU of having an affair with his wife - “They do it on my matrimonial bed” (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - A distraught Kenyan man working abroad has taken to social media to publicly accuse a man identified as John Karichu of having an affair with his wife, a situation he says has shattered his 18-year marriage.

Taking to his Facebook page, the man alleges that while he has been hustling overseas to provide for his family, Karichu has been carrying on a relationship with his wife, going as far as engaging in the affair on his matrimonial bed.

He further claims that Karichu influenced his wife to withdraw Ksh 1 million from their joint account, money he says was later squandered.

According to the man, matters worsened when his wife allegedly disappeared from their matrimonial home with Karichu after learning that he was planning to return home.

The man says the woman left behind their children, who are now reportedly sleeping on the floor, a situation that has left him devastated and furious.

“No hardworking man would wish this to happen to him. I’m ready to go to jail and leave my kids suffering,” he lamented.

Check out his full post and photos of Karichu, the homewrecker.





The Kenyan DAILY POST