Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI reveals a case that the late former Lugari MP, CYRUS JIRONGO, instructed him to file days before his deadly road crash







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - City lawyer Danstan Omari has disclosed that late former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, asked him to file court papers just days before his untimely death in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Speaking on Friday, Omari recounted meeting Jirongo at Fairview Hotel, where the late politician directed him to prepare legal documents scheduled for filing on Monday.

“He came and gave me instructions at Fairview Hotel, and we were supposed to file those papers in court.”

“I went to Mombasa, worked on them, but shockingly I was told he had passed on,” Omari said.

Omari, who represented Jirongo in numerous legal battles from the Chief Magistrate’s Court to the Supreme Court, described their bond as more than professional.

“He was more than a client to me. He was a friend,” he stated emotionally.

He eulogized Jirongo as a resilient man of conviction who remained steadfast in his political values and smiled even in adversity.

The lawyer appealed to Kenyans, particularly social media users, to allow the family space to grieve.

He cautioned against exploiting Jirongo’s death for political mileage or sensational content.

“Those bloggers posting rubbish to attract views do not understand what it means to lose a husband, a father, an uncle, or a friend. May we be sober in this time of grieving,” he urged.

Jirongo died on Saturday, December 13th, after his vehicle collided head‑on with a Climax Company Limited bus.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the crash occurred at 2:19 a.m, moments after CCTV footage captured him exiting Eagol Petrol Station.

A postmortem conducted by family pathologist, Dr. Joseph Ndung’u, confirmed Jirongo succumbed to blunt force trauma, sustaining severe chest and abdominal injuries, spinal cord damage, and multiple fractures.

