Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI reveals a case that the late former Lugari MP, CYRUS JIRONGO, instructed him to file days before his deadly road crash

Saturday, December
20, 2025 - City lawyer Danstan Omari has disclosed that late former Lugari
MP, Cyrus Jirongo, asked him to file court papers just days before his untimely
death in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.
Speaking on Friday, Omari recounted meeting Jirongo at
Fairview Hotel, where the late politician directed him to prepare legal
documents scheduled for filing on Monday.
“He came and gave me instructions at Fairview Hotel, and we
were supposed to file those papers in court.”
“I went to Mombasa, worked on them, but shockingly I was
told he had passed on,” Omari said.
Omari, who represented Jirongo in numerous legal battles
from the Chief Magistrate’s Court to the Supreme Court, described their bond as
more than professional.
“He was more than a client to me. He was a friend,” he
stated emotionally.
He eulogized Jirongo as a resilient man of conviction who
remained steadfast in his political values and smiled even in adversity.
The lawyer appealed to Kenyans, particularly social media
users, to allow the family space to grieve.
He cautioned against exploiting Jirongo’s death for
political mileage or sensational content.
“Those bloggers posting rubbish to attract views do not
understand what it means to lose a husband, a father, an uncle, or a friend.
May we be sober in this time of grieving,” he urged.
Jirongo died on Saturday, December 13th, after
his vehicle collided head‑on with a Climax Company Limited bus.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the
crash occurred at 2:19 a.m, moments after CCTV footage captured him exiting
Eagol Petrol Station.
A postmortem conducted by family pathologist, Dr. Joseph
Ndung’u, confirmed Jirongo succumbed to blunt force trauma, sustaining severe
chest and abdominal injuries, spinal cord damage, and multiple fractures.
