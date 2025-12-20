Protest erupts after a well-known teacher disappeared under mysterious circumstances - Her car was founded abandoned near ancestral home with her clothes inside (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - A protest broke out today at the Nzoia Bridge along the Eldoret–Webuye Highway in Lugari, Kakamega County, after residents demonstrated over the alleged disappearance of Lwandeti D.E.B Comprehensive School teacher, Linet Ngome, yesterday.

According to preliminary reports, Ms. Ngome disappeared from her matrimonial home under unclear circumstances.

Her vehicle was discovered on Thursday morning parked near her ancestral home, with her clothes inside, raising suspicion of foul play.

Just last month in November, the body of another Kakamega school teacher, Munyuki PAG Secondary School Principal, Simon Isiaho Shange, was discovered floating in Kipkaren River after he disappeared on his way to work a few days earlier.

His car was found abandoned after an accident near Turbo, with a witness saying he had seen a man walking away from the wreckage.

The principal's body showed clear signs of torture, with the motive behind his killing remaining unclear as no suspects have so far been arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST