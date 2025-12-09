He asked me for a dinner date and I was fired after I denied him ‘Kasusu’ – LADY exposes AMMCO properties CEO, JAMES MUTURI, shares chats and photos as evidence







Monday, December 8, 2025 - A former employee of AMMCO Properties has publicly accused the company’s Chief Executive Officer, James Muturi, of firing her after she rejected his romantic advances.

In posts shared on social media, the young lady claimed that the CEO approached her and invited her for a dinner date.

She posted screenshots of what she says are private chats between them, showing conversations where Muturi requested to take her out.

According to her, the two later met for dinner at a high-end Nairobi hotel.





However, she alleges that things took a different turn when she declined his advances.

The disgruntled former staff member says that shortly after the encounter, she lost her job, a move she claims was motivated by her refusal to give in to the CEO’s alleged demands.

To support her claims, she posted photos from the dinner and the chats, exposing her former boss badly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST