Kisii Governor SIMBA ARATI’s Chinese wife speaks fluent Kisii - See how she wowed residents while introducing their daughters during an event (VDEO)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - A rare video of Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati’s Chinese wife has gone viral, sparking admiration across social media.

In the clip, she proudly introduces their two daughters during a public event.

The girls charm the audience as one greets in Swahili while the other speaks in English, showcasing their multicultural upbringing.

Yet, it was their mother’s impressive command of the native Ekegusii language that truly stole the show.

As she handed over the microphone, she blessed the gathering in fluent Ekegusii, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The moment not only highlighted her deep connection to the community but also symbolized how love and family can bridge cultures seamlessly.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST