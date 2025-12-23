This accident was caught on camera on a busy Kenyan road - Was the driver of the black SUV asleep or drunk? (VIDEO)



Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - A motorist’s dash cam has captured shocking footage of an accident on a busy Kenyan road involving a black SUV and a PSV matatu.

The video shows the SUV ramming into the matatu, forcing it to overturn dramatically, while the SUV veers off the road with extensive damage.

The clip has gone viral, igniting heated discussions on road safety and reckless driving.

Many viewers speculated that the SUV driver may have been fatigued or under the influence, raising concerns about vigilance behind the wheel.

With Christmas festivities underway and thousands traveling to different destinations, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of how a moment’s distraction can cause devastation.



Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments