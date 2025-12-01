KIKUYU woman heartbroken after husband leaves her while she is 4 months pregnant and introduces another woman to his family (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - A Kikuyu woman has stirred emotional reactions online after sharing a heartbreaking story of betrayal involving her husband, who left her while she was four months pregnant and introduced another woman to his family.

According to her account, her husband told her he was traveling upcountry, and she even gave him fare, unaware that he was accompanied by another woman.

She later discovered that the trip was not what she had been told - her husband had taken the new woman to meet his parents.

In a tearful video shared online, the woman says the new partner was warmly welcomed and accepted by the family, leaving her feeling devastated and abandoned during her pregnancy.

She expressed shock and pain at the revelation, saying she had supported her husband financially and emotionally.

The story has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Kenyans expressing sympathy for the expectant mother and condemning the man’s actions.

Below are photos of the woman’s husband’s new partner and the video where the heartbroken woman narrates her ordeal.

